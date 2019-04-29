Uber Freight partners with SAP

San Francisco, CA — Uber Freight announced a partnership with SAP. The new SAP Logistics Business Network is a management platform where all supply chain players can connect, collaborate, and exchange logistics information to help streamline workflows and increase supply chain efficiency. Through an Uber Freight API integration, mutual customers will be able to tap into instant, real-time pricing data and a national network of freight capacity, transforming freight-booking into an intelligent process.

Last year, the Uber Freight platform for shippers was introduced and since then, hundreds of shippers across the US have used the streamlined interface to tap into Uber Freight’s nationwide carrier network, said Uber Freight in a press release. But shippers work in a multitude of ways, and helping them access better solutions through their own tools is critical to support varied and complex shipping operations at every level of the market, according to Uber Freight. Now, with partnership through the SAP Logistics Business Network delivers another access point for enterprise shippers to leverage two of Uber Freight’s crucial benefits through their own TMS:

Reliable real-time data: Real-time pricing tools, based on Uber Freight’s carrier-network data and expertise in measuring supply and demand, allow shippers to spend less time planning loads or adjusting to unexpected variables, and more time delivering value to their customers.

Sought-after freight capacity: Maintaining agility during peak demand depends on a shipper’s ability to source and manage capacity. Direct and immediate access to Uber Freight’s large carrier network means shippers can tap into to a broad ecosystem of drivers, which can improve asset utilization, reduce cost, and up a competitive edge in a tight market.