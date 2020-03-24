Uber Freight offers shippers relief during COVID-19 crisis

Digital Freight brokerage Uber Freight announced a series of initiatives to support carriers and shippers as well as helping keep essential goods moving during the COVID-19 crisis, including Uber Eats credits and zero-profit pricing for relief loads.

“The freight industry is the lifeblood of the economy. That has never been more apparent than in today’s uncertain environment,” said head of Uber Freight Lior Ron, in a blog post. “While the world increasingly turns toward sheltering in place and remote work, demand for essential goods has grown steeply, directly impacting the shippers and carriers who are on the frontlines of producing and delivering these goods.

“In this time of crisis, Uber Freight remains committed to supporting our carriers and our shipper partners by providing 24/7 service and support, and keeping our operations running strong.”

Zero-Profit Pricing: All relief loads booked via the Uber Freight shipper platform will be hauled with zero profit pricing for Uber Freight. By lowering the cost of transportation, Uber Freight aims to support small shippers as they navigate this challenging economic time as well as help ensure that critical goods can get where they need to be reliably and on time.

Uber Eats Credit: All truck drivers hauling loads through the Uber Freight app will receive a weekly $20 credit towards any meal ordered on Uber Eats. With fewer restaurant options available to carriers on the road, accessing fresh food while hauling freight is growing more difficult. By providing Uber Eats vouchers to drivers, Uber Freight aims to help truck drivers more easily find warm meals while on the road.

Sanitation Kits: Uber Freight is also committing to provide thousands of sanitation kits to small carriers using the Uber Freight. While the majority of people are sheltering at home during this time, truck drivers remain on the frontlines of the crisis. By providing sanitizers, Freight aims to help them stay safe while performing their duties.

“As we navigate this challenging time together as an industry, we will continue to look for ways to support the many businesses that keep supply chains running smoothly and our community stores stocked,” said Ron.