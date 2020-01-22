Uber Freight names former Amazon exec to head European operations

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — Uber Freight announced the appointment of Tom Christenson as regional general manager for Europe.

Christenson has over twenty years of management experience in technology and operations-intensive business and comes from Amazon, where he’s spent the last four years leading worldwide growth of the Seller Fulfilled Prime business and Amazon’s European Marketplace Experience.

His global experience ranges from leading 6,000 technology and customer support representatives as the President of CGS, Inc. to serving as COO for Xerox HR Services as well as leading strategy and corporate development for Marsh & McLennan.

“Today, Uber Freight operates in the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland, and I look forward to seeing our European growth continue under Tom’s leadership,” said Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight. “I know he’ll guide the team into 2020 and beyond, scaling sustainable business in the region by increasing efficiency, reducing empty miles, and elevating customer needs in one of the largest freight markets in the world.”

“In this new role at Uber Freight, I’m looking forward to growing Uber Freight’s presence in the European Union, and leading a team that’s improving efficiency and quality of life for an industry core to the region and the global economy – freight, added Christenson. “For over twenty years, I’ve had the opportunity to build better customer experiences while scaling technology and operations across industries and diverse teams.”