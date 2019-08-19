Uber Freight launches new web portal, carrier mobile app interface

San Franciso, CA – Uber Freight launched a new web booking portal designed to help dispatchers simplify workflow, and a new app interface built to provide a more intuitive experience for carriers and drivers.

The company says the web portal was a feature requested by larger fleets in the Uber Freight network, where company dispatchers depend more heavily on desktop applications than mobile phones to manage their fleets. The new desktop capability lets dispatchers view and book loads, assign them to available drivers and manage them from end-to-end.

Dispatchers can also list trucks availability and ideal loads will be suggested to them and available to book directly within the web platform.

The re-tooled app interface, Uber Freight said, features a more intuitive design based on driver feedback for a faster, more seamless load booking experience. Richer facility insights are fully integrated into the app, meaning that drivers and dispatchers can see all of the information they need before booking a load. Redesigned load cards are clearer and contain more information such as upfront rate per mile and reload details to help carriers confidently book the loads that are right for them.