U.S. truck drivers being held up longer by shippers: survey

Arlington, VA — The American Transportation Research Institute released the results of a new analysis on the safety and productivity impacts of truck driver detention at customer facilities.
ATRI’s analysis found that across the four-year period, detention frequency and length has increased, with negative impacts on driver productivity, regulatory compliance and compensation. Key findings include:
“ATRI’s new detention research definitely helps us understand the full financial impact associated with detaining drivers,” said Edgar R. McGonigal, chief financial officer of Bestway Express, Inc. “From a safety and economic perspective, this research gives the trucking industry new insight into how both carriers and drivers should implement driver detention strategies.”
The report also documents recommended practices that drivers and carriers believe will improve efficiency and reduce detention at customer facilities.
The analysis is based on over 1,900 truck driver and motor carrier surveys conducted in 2014 and 2018.
A copy of this report is available from ATRI here.
