U.S., Mexico launch cargo inspection facility

San Diego, CA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has partnered with Mexico’s Servício de Administración Tributaria (SAT) in the Unified Cargo Processing Program at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. Under the Unified Cargo Processing pilot, CBP and SAT will conduct joint cargo inspections at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility – eliminating separate inspections and subsequently reducing wait times at the border. The pilot program will commence sometime in October for the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) participants.

It is envisioned that the program will aid in the reduction of wait times and create more efficient inspections that will lower the cost of doing business in the region. It will also enhance national security for both countries demonstrating both the United States’ and Mexico’s shared commitment in facilitating cross-border commerce.

“CBP is committed to safeguarding America’s borders while enhancing the Nation’s global economic competitiveness by enabling legitimate trade and travel”, said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “I envision that this program will provide a more efficient inspection process while upholding our mission to protect the borders.”

The hours of operation for the program will tentatively be Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The success of the joint Unified Cargo Processing Pilot Program started in Nogales, Arizona in July of 2016, and is currently implemented at five locations with plans to expand so that more locations can benefit from its success, including the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility.