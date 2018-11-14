U.S. Maritime industry not prepared for future cyber attacks: survey

New Orleans, LA — Jones Walker LLP today publicly released the findings of its inaugural Maritime Cybersecurity Survey. The results, which were announced at the Marine Technology Society and IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society’s prestigious OCEANS conference, confirm that rapidly evolving technologies deployed throughout the U.S. maritime industry to increase efficiencies and competitiveness present significant cybersecurity risks, which the industry is unprepared to shoulder.
The survey reflects the responses of 126 senior executives, chief information and technology officers, non-executive security and compliance leaders, and key managers from U.S. maritime companies. The respondents represent key sectors in the maritime industry and include professionals from small, mid-size, and large companies.
Several key findings of the Jones Walker LLP Maritime Cybersecurity Survey include:
“The U.S. maritime industry is sailing too close to the wind when it comes to cybersecurity. While industry stakeholders are educated and aware of the severe implications of a cyber attack, in many respects they are unprepared for the severe fallout from a major cyber attack,” said Andrew Lee, parnter and co-chair of the Data Privacy Group and author of the whitepaper.“Hackers are modern day pirates who have the ability to sink maritime industry sectors that are unprepared for what’s coming at them.”
“For many companies – especially smaller and mid-sized companies – there are gaps in implementing fundamental cybersecurity procedures, including crucial training for employees and testing of cybersecurity systems.”
