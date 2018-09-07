Twill changes brand affiliation from Damco to Maersk

The Hague, Netherlands —Twill, a digital freight forwarder, announced a change in its brand affiliation from ‘Damco’ to ‘Maersk’. Launched in April 2017, Twill was created as a ‘Damco innovation’ and operated as a partner with the freight forwarder and supply chain management company, which is part of A.P. Moller-Maersk. The realigning of the brand will make it possible to offer Twill to all Maersk customers, in line with the A.P. Moller-Maersk strategy to become a global integrator of container logistics offering end-to-end solutions.

The easy-to-use online Twill platform provides greater control of shipments by offering instant price quotes and booking, transparency and tracking services, simplified paperwork and proactive customer care.

“The Twill mission is to make shipping simple — as easy as booking airline tickets, a taxi or hotel — and we are just at the beginning of an exciting journey. To reach that vision it is critical for us to reach a wider market. The Maersk brand is highly recognized and leveraging that awareness will be of significant strategic advantage to us,” said Troels Stovring, CEO of Twill.

Vincent Clerc, CCO of Maersk, added: “Maersk is becoming an integrated company, delivering best-in-class services across customers’ entire value chain. With Twill we are offering small and medium-sized companies a simple and easy way of shipping their goods, providing them better control of their supply chains. We are excited to now be able to offer this service to customers across the Maersk business.”

A.P. Moller-Maersk has more than 114 years of history in global markets. Its scale will bring new opportunities to Twill; Twill will bring online innovation and simplicity to existing Maersk customers.

As of today, the Twill logo will be updated to position the brand as “a Maersk Innovation”. All shipping currently handled through Twill will continue to be operated by Damco.