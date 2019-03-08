Turkish Cargo returns circus lions to their natural habitat

Istanbul, Turkey — Turkish Cargo brought the three young lionesses Luca, Charlie, Kai and the young lion Nathan to South Africa, their natural habitat, from Kiev with a connection flight from Istanbul.

The young lion Nathan and the three young lionesses Luca, Charlie and Kai had been used as circus animals and had been placed in a concrete and steel cage of 35 square meters in Ukraine under harsh conditions without direct sunlight and clean air, far away from their natural habitat.

The lions were saved by the Lawrence Anthony World Organization (LAEO), an organization that acts with the mission of defending animal rights, and were transported to their natural habitat in South Africa under the sponsorship by the global air cargo brand Turkish Cargo.

The lions were transported in specially-designed containers, where their nutritional needs were met, and they were accompanied by their keepers, specially-assigned veterinarians, and authorized personnel from the Lawrence Anthony World Organization and IATA LAR (IATA Live Animals Regulations) certificated Turkish Cargo personnel during the flight.

After a long flight covering almost 9,000 kilometers, the lions were set free at Kragga Kamma Natural Park, a natural habitat embracing huge animal populations of Africa and offering all-green coastal forest and meadows extending along 14,000 square meters.

Having ratified the ‘United for Wildlife: The Buckingham Palace Declaration’ in 2017, to prevent illegal wildlife trade and increase industry awareness, Turkish Airlines explains it has been committed to the best practices for live animal transportation processes and animal rights since the 2017 ratification of the United for Wildlife, The Buckingham Palace Declaration, designed to prevent illegal wildlife trade and increase industry awareness.

As a result, Turkish Cargo takes the CITES and IATA LAR regulations as the standards for the acceptance, storage and shipment processes. This includes implementing the documentation, encaging, labelling and marking guidelines as described under the regulations.