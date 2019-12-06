TTC names president for 2020

Toronto, ON — The Toronto Transportation Club has named Cynthia Nagamatsu president.

Nagamatsu, vice-president of commercial client services at Hargraft Schofield LP, was chosen at the club’s annual general meeting ahead of its 106th annual dinner Thursday.

James Mitton of Apps Transport Group will become the past president, and remain on the executive committee.

John Foss of Trailcon Leasing was elected first vice-president while Liam O’Briain was named second vice-president.

At Thursday’s dinner, three awards were presented for excellence. The winners were:

Day & Ross received the Platinum Award of Distinction for outstanding contribution and participation

Sabrina Ly of Transcore Link Logistics received the John Foss Volunteerism Award

Olga Ricci received a Special Recognition Award for outstanding contribution to the club’s successful events.

Also, four students pursuing post-secondary education won TTC scholarships. They were Rachel Benninger, Sarah Pullano, Brooke Lewinsky and Roman Caldecott.

Jon Montgomery, who won a gold medal in men’s skeleton at the 2010 Winter Olympics, was the keynote speaker at the dinner, attended by some 1,300 people.

The 2020 board of the Toronto Transportation Club includes the following industry leaders:

Kathy Cartan, President, Motive Media Fleet Graphics Inc.

Peter Stefanovich, Managing Partner, Left Lane Associates

Liam O’Briain, Chief Operating Officer, Kee Human Resources

Nickisha Rashid, Sales & Marketing Consultant, Newcom Media Inc.

Mike Kaslauskas, Area Sales Manager, Penske Truck Leasing

Chris Petersen, Sales Manager, C.H. Robinson

Stacey Carroll, Marketing Manager, Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Marcus Spilotro, President – Specialized Logistics, Proactive Group

Ralph Scrivo, Sales Manager Eastern Region, Peterbilt of Canada

Tony Bianco, Director of Sales- Intermodal, CN Rail

Paul Antonellis, Director of Sales, American Rail Car

Leah Cormier, Vice President, InSinc Promotions

Paul Granger, Senior Director Sales and Marketing, Wabash Canada

Francis Lalonde, Vice President Transportation, Walmart Canada Corp.

Jeannette St. Pierre, Director Regional East Sales, CP

Justin Large, Director of Commercial Sales, Corporate Accounts, Sailun Tire America’s

Mickey Sague, Strategic Account Manager, National Accounts, Air Canada – Cargo

Jeff Pries, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Bison Transport

Ken Coffin, Associate Vice President, Canadian Tire Transportation