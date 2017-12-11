TTC hosts AGM, annual dinner

Toronto, ON — The Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) held its Annual General Meeting on December 7 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and voted on the new executive committee for 2017.

The new committee is as follows:

Gary Fast – associate vice-president, International Transportation Canadian Tire – will become the past president, and remain on the executive committee.

Mike Fontaine, general manager C.H. Robinson Company (Canada) – Elected to position of president

James Mitton – vice-president National Accounts, Apps Transport Group – Elected to the position of 1st vice-president.

Cynthia Nagamatsu – v.p. Commercial Client Services, Hargraft Schofiled – Elected to the position of 2nd vice-president.

The AGM was followed by the club’s 104th annual dinner. The gala was attended by close to 1,400 industry professionals and dignitaries.

Alex Anthopoulos, who spent six seasons as the Blue Jays’ general manager, and is currently the GM of the Atlanta Braves, was this year’s keynote speaker.