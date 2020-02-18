TSI Group celebrates 30 years

Toronto, ON — Executive search firm TSI Group celebrated its 30th anniversary recently with gala event.

The boutique firm had an early focus on the supply chain space and has since expanded its executive search services into other industries. To date, TSI has placed more than 3,000 candidates on behalf of 240 clients in more than 40 cities across North America.

“It was exactly 30 years ago today that I co-founded TSI Group on a cold, wintery day in downtown Toronto,” said CEO Pamela Ruebusch. “I saw an opportunity to create a recruitment firm that offered clients in the supply chain, transportation and logistics sector a superior client experience.

“I am proud of TSI’s reputation as a valued and trusted talent partner to many clients across North America who rely on us to solve their most complex and urgent hiring needs. Whether you are one of our valued clients, suppliers or candidates, I want to thank you for contributing to our success.”