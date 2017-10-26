Trucking groups issue joint statement on NAFTA

The Canadian Trucking Alliance was joined by the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and the Cámara Nacional del Autotransporte de Carga (CANACAR) to voice their joint opinion on the trade agreement, which is currently being renegotiated.

“It’s imperative that NAFTA negotiators keep trucking top of mind in a new modernized agreement,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “This will keep North America competitive internationally and continue to make cross-border goods movement as efficient as possible in the modern age.”

In the joint statement, the national trucking associations explain how all three countries have enjoyed significant economic benefits from NAFTA. The groups urged negotiators to modernize the agreement to further enhance the efficient movement of goods across each border and keep pace with technological trade.

“CTA looks forward to working with ATA and CANACAR in consultations with each of our governments to help achieve a modernized agreement that works for all three countries moving forward,” added Lak Shoan, director of policy and industry awareness programs.

“Trucking and trade are synonymous,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear. “In the more than two decades since NAFTA was enacted, we have seen strong growth in trade – the majority of which is moved by truck – between the United States, Mexico and Canada. It is vital to the health of our industry and our economy that we maintain and strengthen these relationships.”

“Cross-border trade supports over 46,000 U.S. trucking jobs, including 31,000 U.S. truck drivers, and generates $6.5 billion in revenue for our industry annually,” added ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “As the U.S. renegotiates this agreement with Canada and Mexico, we urge them to keep the tremendous benefits to our economy and our industry in mind.”

The statement can be read here.