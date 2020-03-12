Truck World rescheduled to June 4-6

Toronto, ON — Truck World – the national trade show serving Canada’s trucking industry – is being rescheduled to June 4-6 in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The event will still be hosted at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., and the corresponding TruckTech fleet maintenance summit is being rescheduled to Friday, June 5.

“There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our community, exhibitors, attendees and team members,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media, which hosts the show.

“This decision is being made after consulting with industry suppliers and manufacturers, and they have been overwhelmingly supportive in our decision to change the dates,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Glionna also thanked long-time partners at the International Centre for helping to reschedule the dates, ensuring that exhibitors would still have the same number of days to load and unload exhibits when the show.

Truck World is a showcase for more than 500 industry suppliers, and draws more than 15,000 trucking industry professionals.

Newcom Media is Canada’s leading publisher of business-to-business magazines, websites, trade shows and events. The family-owned business serves markets as diverse as trucking, transportation and logistics, fashion, meetings and incentives travel, dental, insurance, financial services, waste and recycling, and bridal.