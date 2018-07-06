Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Regina, SK — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team is facing criminal charges.

RCMP say Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who is 29, was arrested this morning at his Calgary home and is in police custody.

He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

He is to appear in provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.

RCMP say they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the truck and the bus crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash, and 13 players were injured.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Sukhmander Singh, owner of the Calgary-based trucking company, said in April that the driver was going to the doctor and receiving counselling.

Singh said he was basically out of business after Alberta Transportation ordered Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. to keep its only other truck off the road.

RCMP said April 19 that they had recovered driver log books along with engine control modules which had been sent to California for further analysis.