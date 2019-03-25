Trois-Rivières port appoints operations director

Trois-Rivières, QC — Gaétan Boivin, president and CEO of the Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) announced the appointment of Sylvain Gendron as Operations Director.

A graduate in naval architecture from the Institut Maritime du Québec and in the process of obtaining a certificate in project management from Université Laval, Gendron has thirty years of experience in the marine and transportation industries. He has held various positions with BC Ferries, Davie Canada Inc., Transports Desgagnés, Groupe Océan, Bombardier Aerospace and Transport Canada. He has extensive experience in shipbuilding and the inspection and regulation of maritime activities.

In addition to being responsible for all activities related to port and marine logistics, Mr. Gendron’s skills and abilities represent an added value for the TRPA’s On course for 2030 plan.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Gendron to the team. His expertise is a valuable asset for the Port, which intends to continue its expansion and optimize its port activities,” said Boivin.