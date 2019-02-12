Trois-Rivières invests $2.5M for environmental protection

Trois-Rivières, QC — The Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) is continuing to deploy its On Course for 2030 plan by setting up two funds for its users, with a total investment of $2.5 million over five years.

Environment Fund First of all, the Environment Fund aims to support users’ investments in solutions that will improve the Port’s environmental performance, in a spirit of sustainable development. Trough this innovative initiative, the TRPA wishes not only to support the implementation of projects, but also to enable them to be carried out earlier.

“With the participation of those who work there, the Port’s environmental practices have already enabled it to position itself advantageously. However, its record in this regard must continue to improve. Indeed, shippers no longer choose a port solely on the basis of its productivity, just as citizens no longer evaluate it solely on the basis of its economic impact. It is also judged on the basis of its environmental performance. Environmental protection and economic development go hand in hand!,” explains Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the TRPA.

The results targeted by this investment include:

The maintenance, improvement and development of infrastructures to improve the Port’s environmental performance, both in terms of transport and cargo handling.

Management, protection and improvement of the quality of valued ecosystem components.

In addition to the amounts injected by the TRPA, with the support of the private sector and governments, it is estimated that these projects will result in total investments of $6 million.

Innovation Fund For its part, the Innovation Fund is a commitment by the TRPA to collaborate with Port users on the deployment of innovative strategic projects, with a view to creative and competitive development.

“The scale of analysis of the Port’s competitive environment has shifted from the local and national level to the international level. In such an environment, the Port must constantly innovate to increase its competitiveness, whether in the development of its infrastructures, transhipment operations, road and rail transfers, the offer of value-added services or the identification of new markets,” Mr. Boivin specified.

The objectives of this new Investment Fund include: • Aim for an increase in industrial research and innovative technological development at the Port of Trois-Rivières. • Provide support to accelerate technology transfer to competitive operations and innovative services. • Increase the Port’s competitive positioning and competitiveness resulting from a project involving a research or technological development component.

With input from the private sector and governments, the TRPA estimates that these projects will result in total investments of $4 million.

“We are proud to launch the Environment and Innovation Funds. They are yet another demonstration of the TRPA and its users’ ability to work together to make the Port of TroisRivières more competitive while respecting the environment. The Funds provide additional leverage to implement projects that will benefit our entire region,” concluded Mr. Boivin.