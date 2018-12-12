Trends to watch for ocean shipping in 2019 include collaboration and smart containers

Oakland, CA, — Major opportunities are on the horizon for ocean shipping as the rapid pace of technology change will continue unabated through 2019 and beyond, according to industry research conducted by Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. The company predicts that the biggest trends driving the industry over the next year will include increased IT spending, greater collaboration and data standardization, trade wars, smart containers, automation productivity gains, and improved carrier capacity management and environmental efficiencies.
“Technology is just one part of overhauling a traditional supply chain industry,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer, Navis. “It may sound obvious but people and the investment decisions they make about the way the supply chain operates in the future will be the critical factor in speeding up transformative change.”
“For transformative technology to take hold, I believe more industry leadership will be required on issues such as standards. The digital world needs interoperability and this requires agreeing upon and enabling better standards,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Technology Officer at Navis. “The industry will move faster and improve performance for itself and its customers with more technical understanding and business knowhow shared between multiple parties. Technologies like blockchain will help facilitate issues around data ownership and transfer. AI will enable learning systems that use much of the information that exists in the value chain and help drive optimization.”
Capacity management will be a major point of emphasis moving into the New Year. Due to the implementation of the latest lashing rules, owners as well as ocean carriers will increasingly seek operation-based opportunities to increase the cargo intake of their vessels in order to increase the flexibility of capacity management. In terms of improving operational and environmental efficiency, the initial strategy adopted in April 2018 by the International Maritime Organization to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions from ships by at least 50% by 2050 will motivate shipping lines to gain technological advantages by continuing operational cargo and vessel tracking and analysis.
Have your say: