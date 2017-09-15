Transportation and logistics companies make 2017 Profit 500 list

Toronto, ON — A total of 21 transportation and logistics firms were listed by Canadian Business and Profit’s annual Profit 500 list which ranks Canada’s fastest growing companies.

The list ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. According to Canadian Business, the transport companies on this year’s ranking grew their revenues by an average of 481% between 2011 and 2016. Collectively they employed 2,474 full time-equivalent employees in 2016.

Here is the complete list of Canada’s fastest-growing transportation and logistics companies for 2017: