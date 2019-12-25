Transportation Insight wins green supply chain award

Hickory, NC — Transportation Insight announced that it is a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award recipient. Transportation Insight is recognized for employing Supply Chain Analytics based in lean methodology to determine opportunities for waste reduction, such as eliminating expedited shipments, reducing packaging and optimizing transportation loads and modes. Transportation Insight helps shippers gain control over inbound and outbound shipments and improve communication and collaboration with transportation partners, vendors and customers.

“Transportation Insight helps clients achieve green transportation results through optimal mode and carrier selection, comprehensive data analysis and network optimization helping streamline supply chains while reducing energy costs, vehicle miles, fuel consumption and emissions,” says Transportation Insight Vice President of Supply Chain Analytics John Richardson.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes supply chain solution providers that assist their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

“Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish. We extend our congratulations to this year’s award recipients, best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains.”

“As transportation can be a significant expense for manufacturers, retailers and distributors, the focus must be on increasing utilization of trailers,” Richardson says. “This requires robust transportation management technology to coordinate pick-ups and deliveries, create efficient routes and eliminate empty miles. By improving transportation efficiencies, companies can reduce costs, improve customer service levels and improve their impact on the environment.”