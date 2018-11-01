Transport organizations are pursuing industrial IoT to improve environmental footprint

London, UK — Improving the environmental sustainability of their operations through the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies is a crucial priority for organizations in the transport and logistics sector, according to a new study undertaken on behalf of Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications.

The research reveals that, across the industry, the two largest drivers behind the adoption of IIoT-based solutions are monitoring environmental conditions (such as emissions and air quality) (61 per cent) and improving resource efficiency (54 per cent).

The research also highlighted the good news that many organizations in the transport sector are realizing their sustainability objectives through the use of IIoT. 75 per cent of respondents with fully deployed or trial-stage IIoT solutions stated they were achieving environmental sustainability improvements.

Access to reliable and resilient connectivity is essential for IIoT technologies to function, enabling the constant transmission of data to optimize operations. With many transport organizations operating in remote regions or at sea, where terrestrial networks are not available, satellite communications networks are key to achieving this and achieving the benefits that IIoT has to offer.

Reported early successes in achieving sustainability objectives have been seen in the implementation of smart asset tracking, real-time route planning, environmental and fuel efficiency monitoring and telemetry. However, the research also uncovered that those organizations with unreliable connectivity were far less likely to be achieving improved environmental sustainability, reinforcing the importance of connectivity for successful IIoT deployments.

Commenting on the findings, Mike Holdsworth, Director of Transport at Inmarsat Enterprise, said: “The transport and logistics sector is faced with a multitude of challenges, tasked with reducing its impact on the environment and adhering to stricter government regulations, while needing to carry greater quantities of goods and people across the world. Our research shows that organizations are adopting IIoT to help them achieve these goals, and that many are succeeding in this aim.

“However, it is clear that without the right connectivity networks, IIoT deployments won’t succeed in delivering the improvements in sustainability they are capable of. The global nature of transport networks means that organizations need reliable connectivity to gather mission critical data from every area of their operations and analyze it in real-time, though patchy terrestrial coverage makes this challenging. With global and reliable coverage, only satellite communications offers the levels of connectivity organizations need to make IIoT a success.”

To view the research microsite and download the full report — IIoT on Land and at Sea — visit: http://research.inmarsat.com/