Transport demand set to triple, but sector faces potential disruptions

Leipzig, Germany — Global demand for transport will continue to grow dramatically over the next three decades. But potential disruptions from within and without could significantly change the transport sector, according to a new report released at the annual International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit.
Passenger transport will increase nearly three-fold to 2050, from 44 trillion to 122 trillion passenger-kilometres. Global freight demand will also triple, according to projections published today by the International Transport Forum, an intergovernmental think tank.
The impacts of eleven developments that could significantly disrupt the transport sector were also modelled for the ITF Transport Outlook 2019:
New trade routes could affect global trade volumes and related CO2 emissions marginally, but can have big impacts for logistics chains and transport infrastructure.
A large-scale introduction of high capacity trucks could lower road freight’s CO2 emissions by 3% in 2050. If long-distance road freight can switch to low- or zero-carbon fuels, its emissions would fall 16%.
The ITF Transport Outlook 2019 also examines full disruption scenarios in which several disruptive developments coincide between today and 2050.
All combined disruptions significantly reduce transport CO2 emissions:
However, such CO2 reductions will only be achieved with policies in place to guide the disruptive developments. Left to themselves, disruptions would result in much smaller emissions reductions.
Transport CO2 emissions remain a major challenge. In a scenario where current and announced mitigation policies are implemented, transport CO2 emissions are projected to grow by 60% by 2050.
Assuming more ambitious decarbonisation policies, they are projected to fall by 30%. But even this reduction would not suffice to maintain average global temperature increases well below 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era, as targeted by the 2015 Paris Agreement.
To master the challenges in the coming three decades, the report encourages transport policy makers to:
Transport connectivity for regional integration is the focus of the 2019 Summit of transport ministers that will wrap after three days on Friday.
More than 1,000 delegates from over 70 countries and around 40 ministers are expected in the eastern German city of Leipzig to discuss topics ranging from standards for vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity to new trade routes.
“Transport is connecting the world, and we are connecting the people who make that happen,” says ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim.
“The Leipzig Summit is all about global dialogue for better transport. Today, policy makers must set guidelines in the face of fast, profound, often disruptive change.”
“To meet the challenge, listening to others, learning from their experiences, sharing one’s own successes and failures is of enormous value. Transport connectivity will improve by understanding how to harness digital connectivity, but also by connecting minds. That’s what we do at ITF and at the Summit.”
