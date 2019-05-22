Transport demand set to triple, but sector faces potential disruptions

Leipzig, Germany — Global demand for transport will continue to grow dramatically over the next three decades. But potential disruptions from within and without could significantly change the transport sector, according to a new report released at the annual International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit.

Passenger transport will increase nearly three-fold to 2050, from 44 trillion to 122 trillion passenger-kilometres. Global freight demand will also triple, according to projections published today by the International Transport Forum, an intergovernmental think tank.

The impacts of eleven developments that could significantly disrupt the transport sector were also modelled for the ITF Transport Outlook 2019:

A massive uptake of shared mobility could halve vehicle-kilometres travelled in cities and reduce urban transport CO 2 by 30% by 2050.

by 30% by 2050. Widespread use of autonomous vehicles would likely increase total passenger-kilometres slightly but could still lower urban CO 2 emissions – if occupancy rates are high. Self-driving trucks would shift freight from rail and rivers to trucks, with negligible impact on CO 2 .

emissions – if occupancy rates are high. Self-driving trucks would shift freight from rail and rivers to trucks, with negligible impact on CO . More teleworking could lower the number of urban passenger-kilometres travelled and related CO 2 emissions by around 2% in 2050.

emissions by around 2% in 2050. More low-cost flights on long-haul routes lead to a 1% increase in total non-urban travel and related CO 2

More ultra-high-speed rail systems would increase total rail ridership by 1% and reduce CO 2 emissions from non-urban passenger transport by less than 1%.

emissions from non-urban passenger transport by less than 1%. Alternative aviation fuels could dramatically reduce CO 2 emissions from passenger aviation. Electrification of short-haul flights would lead to a 55% drop in domestic aviation emissions.

emissions from passenger aviation. Electrification of short-haul flights would lead to a 55% drop in domestic aviation emissions. A further rapid growth of e-commerce could increase global freight volumes between 2% and 11% by 2050, depending on the transport mode used. Freight-related CO 2 emissions would increase by 4%.

emissions would increase by 4%. The large-scale uptake of 3D printing in manufacturing and for home use could reduce global freight volumes by 28% and related CO 2 emissions by 27%. A high level of uptake is not very likely, however.

New trade routes could affect global trade volumes and related CO 2 emissions marginally, but can have big impacts for logistics chains and transport infrastructure.

A large-scale introduction of high capacity trucks could lower road freight’s CO 2 emissions by 3% in 2050. If long-distance road freight can switch to low- or zero-carbon fuels, its emissions would fall 16%.

The ITF Transport Outlook 2019 also examines full disruption scenarios in which several disruptive developments coincide between today and 2050.

All combined disruptions significantly reduce transport CO 2 emissions:

The combination of shared mobility services, autonomous vehicles, and restrictions on private cars could cut urban transport CO 2 by 73%;

by 73%; The combined introduction of new technologies and improvements in logistical efficiency would lower freight-related CO 2 emissions by 60% in 2050 compared to current projections.

However, such CO 2 reductions will only be achieved with policies in place to guide the disruptive developments. Left to themselves, disruptions would result in much smaller emissions reductions.

Transport CO 2 emissions remain a major challenge. In a scenario where current and announced mitigation policies are implemented, transport CO 2 emissions are projected to grow by 60% by 2050.

Assuming more ambitious decarbonisation policies, they are projected to fall by 30%. But even this reduction would not suffice to maintain average global temperature increases well below 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era, as targeted by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

To master the challenges in the coming three decades, the report encourages transport policy makers to:

Anticipate disruptions from outside the transport sector.

Create policy frameworks that foster innovation.

Set more ambitious policies to stop the growth of transport CO 2

Transport connectivity for regional integration is the focus of the 2019 Summit of transport ministers that will wrap after three days on Friday.

More than 1,000 delegates from over 70 countries and around 40 ministers are expected in the eastern German city of Leipzig to discuss topics ranging from standards for vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity to new trade routes.

“Transport is connecting the world, and we are connecting the people who make that happen,” says ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim.

“The Leipzig Summit is all about global dialogue for better transport. Today, policy makers must set guidelines in the face of fast, profound, often disruptive change.”

“To meet the challenge, listening to others, learning from their experiences, sharing one’s own successes and failures is of enormous value. Transport connectivity will improve by understanding how to harness digital connectivity, but also by connecting minds. That’s what we do at ITF and at the Summit.”