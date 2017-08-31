Transport costs decline in June: Nulogx

Toronto, ON – The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian Shippers decreased by 0.2% in June, as compared with May results, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI).

The Base Rate Index, which excludes the impact of Accessorial Charges assessed by carriers, actually increased by 0.4% in June.

Average Fuel Surcharges assessed by Carriers decreased this month. Fuel was 13.0% of Base Rates in June versus 13.83% in May. This resulted in overall decrease in the CGFI index.

“Total Freight Costs are 1.4% higher than a year ago. In June, Cross Border LTL and Domestic Truckload Costs increased while Domestic LTL and Cross Border Truckload saw a decrease,” said Doug Payne, President & COO, Nulogx.