Transport Canada mandates new technologies for trucks to improve safety

Brampton, ON — The Government of Canada is introducing new regulations to make electronic stability control and electronic logging devices mandatory for commercial trucks and buses.

New regulations require electronic stability control technology on new truck tractors and heavy buses sold in Canada. Electronic stability control systems are a crash avoidance technology that can reduce collisions by helping drivers maintain control, preventing rollovers, and improving directional stability. Electronic stability control technology is now required in new truck tractors, and school buses and intercity buses will require electronic stability control by June 2018.

Separate proposed regulations will introduce mandatory electronic logging devices for federally regulated motor carriers (trucks and buses) and their commercial drivers.

Electronic logging devices help a driver to remain compliant with the federal Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service Regulations, which reduces the potential for driver fatigue. Electronic logging devices also reduce the administrative burden related to paper log books.

Electronic logging devices that meet a new National Safety Code technical standard will become mandatory 2020. Devices now in use will be permitted until 2022.

Canada’s new regulations for both technologies are closely aligned with similar regulations in the United States to improve safety and to support economic growth, trade, and shipping.

“We’re constantly looking at how technology can improve road safety, and electronic stability control and electronic logging devices fit the bill,” said Minister of Transport Marc Garneau. “These new measures not only make trucks and buses safer, but they also have a trickle-down effect of making the roads safer for all Canadians.”

“Electronic Logging Devices are going to ensure optimum compliance with hours of service regulation for truck drivers, which is going to reduce commercial vehicle collisions related to fatigue and cognitive driver distraction,” said Stephen Laskowski, President of the Ontario Trucking Association and the Canadian Trucking Alliance. “Every Canadian travelling provincial roads should be applauding this measure introduced by Minister Garneau and encouraging their provincial government to enforce this critical safety rule as soon as possible.”

“The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada and its members are extremely pleased about this announcement,” added Mike Millian, President of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada. “Our membership has been involved in the consultations with the department and are firm believers that this regulation will benefit the entire industry. Electronic logs will make compliance easier to verify, ensuring all carriers are following the hours of service rules. This will result in a leveling of the playing field within the industry and improved road safety for all.”