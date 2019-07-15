Transplace to offer real-time visibility in its TMS as standard feature

Dallas, TX — Transplace announced that it will provide real-time visibility as a standard feature, without any extra transaction or integration fee, for all of its managed transportation services and Transportation Management System (TMS) customers. By including best-in-class, real-time visibility as a customary capability for its entire logistics services and technology offering, Transplace says customers will now be able to view a large percentage of their freight with greater efficiency and coverage at a lesser overall cost resulting in superior differentiation and return on investment.

To include real-time visibility service as standard within TMS, Transplace is leveraging Descartes MacroPoint as its prime real-time visibility partner. Integration of Descartes MacroPoint into its TMS and managed services solutions will enable Transplace to seamlessly deliver consistent and reliable real-time shipment tracking leveraging the hundreds of thousands of carriers Descartes MacroPoint supports. Transplace will first roll out the solution for truckload (TL) shipments in the U.S. and Canada by January 2020, and will expand the offering to Mexico and other geographies, as well as other modes in the future as part of Transplace’s vision to deliver superior, full, end-to-end real-time global visibility as standard practice.

Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace, said “By making real-time visibility a core component of the Transplace Technology Platform, Transplace is providing an enterprise level, real-time control tower capability within reach for shippers of all sizes and scale. And though our control tower has always provided visibility for our customers’ most service intensive shipments, we believe that the speed and accuracy of the technology has evolved to the point that, when applied across our $9B transportation network, it will enhance both our AI-powered service prediction capability as well as our Network Continuous Move solution, driving improved service and cost positions for our shippers.”

This real-time visibility integration extends Transplace’s efforts to apply the benefits of machine learning and data science to help shippers take a more predictive and proactive approach to supply chain management. Real-time visibility combined with Transplace’s existing predictive risk analytics capabilities will enhance service prediction and enable Transplace and its customers to more proactively manage potential supply chain disruptions.

Transplace chose Descartes MacroPoint because of its ease of use, proven capabilities, extremely large, diverse network of carriers and connectivity with smaller fleets and owner-operators. The two companies have fostered a strong, beneficial relationship over the past four years, and this expanded alliance is a natural step in continuing to deliver outstanding and differentiating value to customers.

“Expanding our relationship to make real-time tracking the norm allows Transplace and Descartes to deliver even greater value to the market,” said Edward J. Ryan, CEO, Descartes. “Through our Descartes MacroPoint technology and network, Transplace can offer comprehensive visibility, opening new opportunities for efficiency, automation and predictive analytics to their customers.”