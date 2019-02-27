Transplace partners with AI firm

Dallas, TX — Transplace announced its partnership with Noodle.ai, a provider of Enterprise AI applications. The partnership will enable Transplace to further integrate AI and machine learning technologies into its operations in order to deliver enhanced logistics services and technology to shippers.

“Transplace is committed to being a technology leader – not just in developing innovative logistics solutions, but in the technology we incorporate into our business,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Partnering with Noodle.ai supports this commitment by allowing us to further integrate AI and machine learning into our organization and deliver greater value to our customers.”

Offering a complete suite of transportation management, strategic capacity, and cross-border and global trade services, Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class technology gives organizations – from Fortune 500 companies to small-to-medium sized businesses – greater control of their transportation operations, as well as enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain performance. Transplace was positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Challenger on the 2018 “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems” for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Transplace CTO Jim French stated, “Enhancing our use of data science through AI and machine learning will enable our customers to make more strategic, data-driven decisions, and allow Transplace to further leverage its large network of shippers and carriers, to increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve service. These technologies will become an increasingly important part of our technology strategy as we explore additional applications to improve process automation and service predictions.”

Noodle.ai’s suite of interconnected applications are designed to create a world without waste through advanced data science. By predicting key variables affecting business operations, organizations are able to make more accurate decisions, reduce buffer sizes, be more adaptive, and increase flow to create less waste.

Noodle.ai CEO Steve Pratt added, “We are proud to partner with Transplace to achieve radical efficiency in its operations. They have emerged as a leader in applying advanced data, learning algorithms, and supercomputing to better serve customers, increase profitability and reduce emissions.”