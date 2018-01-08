Transplace names new CEO

Frisco, TX — Transplace announced that Frank McGuigan has been named chief executive officer. Tom Sanderson has transitioned to the role of executive chairman and will serve on Transplace’s board of directors.

“Transplace has experienced record growth in recent years and has made significant investments in its people, technology, as well as its presence in the United States, Mexico and Canada,” said McGuigan. “This investment, along with our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional transportation management, strategic capacity and cross-border logistics solutions to our growing customer base, will enable us to continue to execute upon our mission to deliver value and drive supply chain excellence for shippers doing business across North America – and the globe.”

McGuigan joined Transplace via its acquisition of SCO Logistics in April 2011, where he was CEO, and most recently served as the company’s president and chief operating officer, running all of sales and operations in North America.

“Since joining Transplace, Frank has shown exceptional leadership in helping Transplace grow into a leading provider of transportation management solutions and logistics technology, and this is the perfect time for him to become Transplace’s next chief executive officer,” added Sanderson.