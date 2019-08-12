Transplace names managing director for Canadian operations

Dallas, TX – Transplace announced the appointment of Craig Watson as the company’s managing director of Canada. Watson will oversee all Transportation Management operations for Transplace’s Canada-based clients. He will be based out of Transplace’s Oakville, Canada Center of Excellence and will report directly to Bob Daymon, senior vice president of operations for the Northeast and Midwest.

“Transplace continues to invest in its Canadian operations in order to provide our customers with a complete North American solution,” said Daymon. “Adding an experienced supply chain leader like Craig will allow our Canadian operations team to leverage strong local leadership to drive the intra-Canada and cross-border shipping needs of our customer base. At over 2,500 employees strong today, we expect the Canadian team to be one of our faster growing Centers of Excellence.”

With more than 25 years of experience in senior-level roles within the logistics industry, Watson comes to Transplace from DB Schenker, where he held several leadership roles, including head of land transport and regional vice president for freight forwarding. Watson also served as director of sales and marketing for TNT Express in Australia.

“Transplace has established itself as a leading provider of logistics services and technology for the Canadian market,” said Watson. “I look forward to helping Transplace continue to grow this area of its business by providing outstanding service and value to existing and new customers, and delivering innovative solutions that are tailored to meet the needs of Canadian shippers.”