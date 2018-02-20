Transplace joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Dallas, TX — Transplace announced that it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), the largest industry-specific blockchain standards organization in the world. Transplace CTO Mike Dieter will also serve on the BiTA Standards Council Board of Directors.

Founded in August 2017, BiTA focuses on the education, development and adoption of blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation and logistics industry. The organization’s goal is for members to discuss, create and adopt industry standard uses of blockchain applications, and to provide clarity and direction for the development of the technology in the transportation industry in a manner that will create efficiency and transparency and foster trust.

“As a leading logistics technology provider focused on innovation, it is exciting for Transplace to be part of setting a standard for an emerging technology that has the potential to provide greater visibility to the entire supply chain,” said Dieter. “Actively taking part in industry-wide efforts to develop and adopt solutions to better track goods as they move throughout the supply chain further supports Transplace’s ongoing commitment to deliver greater value to its customers.”

Craig Fuller, managing director, BiTA, added, “We are excited that Transplace, one of the largest and most innovative technology-savvy managed transportation companies, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance. Having Mike Dieter join the BiTA board will provide invaluable input and counsel as BiTA addresses opportunities for collaboration and standards-driven solutions across the supply chain.”