Transplace honoured with 3PL award from Tyson Foods

Dallas, TX — Transplace announced that it has been named by Tyson Foods, Inc. as its “3PL of the Year.” Transplace was selected for consistently delivering outstanding capacity solutions, exceptional communication and value to Tyson Foods’ logistics operations.

Each year, Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food companies, recognizes a select group of its third-party contract carriers for their excellence in customer service, communication, safety and innovation. Transplace was the only non-asset provider to win this award in 2018, which was presented during Tyson Foods’s inaugural core carrier conference.

“Transplace has been a valuable partner in our logistics operations and has added significant value to our organization by consistently securing transportation capacity that is within budget and helping to ensure on-time service to our customers,” said Chris Kozak, associate director of contract carriers, Tyson Foods. “Transplace’s exceptional communication efforts and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty is what sets them apart. Transplace steps up every time for Tyson Foods, and it is our pleasure to recognize them as our 2018 3PL of the Year.”

Jay Moss, president of Transplace specialized services, stated, “Transplace is thrilled to be recognized by Tyson Foods as its 3PL of the Year. This award is a true testament to the quality of service we strive to provide, and our commitment to provide strategic capacity solutions that deliver meaningful results to our customers.”

Tyson Foods has been a long-time customer of Transplace, and provides truckload capacity solutions for its entire North American transportation network. By leveraging a network of more than $7.2 billion in freight under management and its large carrier base, Transplace works collaboratively with its customers to identify competitive freight pricing, optimize routes and strategically enable the movement of freight through the supply chain.

Transplace CEO Frank McGuigan commented, “To effectively navigate today’s transportation industry and remain competitive in an increasingly challenging market, organizations need to think strategically about their capacity management. Shippers can no longer view procurement as a tactical exercise that must be completed quickly in order to meet current customer demand at the lowest possible cost, but instead make it a strategic component of their overall supply chain strategy to improve operational performance, elevate service levels and reduce transportation costs.”

McGuigan added, “This award exemplifies Transplace’s commitment to working collaboratively with shippers to take a more strategic approach to procurement and go beyond a traditional truck brokerage service in order to deliver a better transportation network.”