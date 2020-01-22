Transplace appoints head of road truck brokerage business

Dallas, TX – Transplace announced the appointment of Greg Sebolt as the company’s new executive vice president of strategic capacity services, the company’s over the road truck brokerage business.

“I’m pleased to welcome Greg to our leadership team to continue innovating how we deliver capacity solutions, giving our customers a distinct advantage,” said Frank McGuigan, chief executive officer of Transplace. “Greg brings extensive strategic and operational experience and he is a strong leader with a proven track record of establishing successful teams built on trust, common goals and communication. He will identify and execute on opportunities that continue enhancing the many ways we support our customers’ diverse capacity needs.”

With more than 20 years specializing in third-party logistics, Sebolt is passionate about rethinking global logistics and creating new opportunities for transportation networks to boost efficiencies and maximize service to the end customer. He has led teams in analyzing complicated supply chains to create more collaborative and cost-effective logistics strategies.

Sebolt began his career in the supply chain group of Andersen Business Consulting and has held executive leadership roles at Coyote Logistics, General Freight Services and Zengistics. Sebolt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and logistics from The Ohio State University.

“I’m excited to join Transplace at a time of significant opportunity for the company,” said Sebolt. “Transplace, as an industry leader, has built a powerful platform for growth with a great culture and strong financial position. I look forward to continuing the advancement of our logistics offerings with Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, real-time visibility and more. With a growing $9 billion of North American freight under management, Transplace continues to evolve and expand intelligent logistics networks for its customers. My mandate is to continually improve the value we create for each and every customer.”