TransCore’s Canadian freight volumes improve 55% y-o-y in August

Toronto, ON — TransCore Link Logistics’ Canadian load volumes saw a sizable increase for the month of August, increasing 12% month-over-month and 55% year-over-year. August volumes were the highest ever recorded for any August, surpassing the record set in 2011 by 26%.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 29% of the total volumes and amounted to a 45% increase year-over-year—the same increase recorded in July 2017. Cross-border load postings represented 68% of the data submitted by Loadlink users, with noticeable increases. Loads leaving Canada to the United States increased by 42% year-over-year, and

loads entering Canada increased significantly by 80% year-over-year.

Equipment capacity

Equipment postings in August were up nine per cent month-over-month, but down 17% year-over-year. The truck-to-load ratio in August was 1.92, down from 1.98 in July. When compared to the same month last year, August’s ratios showed a 46% improvement from a 3.58 truck-to-load ratio.