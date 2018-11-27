Train Trailer to expand and relocate three key locations

Toronto, ON – Train Trailer announced this week that it has expanded its head office location in Bolton, as well as its Alberta and Quebec facilities.

All three relocations will increase workshop capacity, allowing Train Trailer to expand its service offerings in the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal and Calgary regions, the company said in a release.

“The decision to significantly expand these three locations was not only the next step in our growth strategy, it was meant to help our customers in the retail, food, construction and heavy machinery spaces meet the ever-changing demands of their respective industries,” said Rick Kloepfer, president Train Trailer.

Located at 9601 Hwy 50, in Bolton, ON, the new head office is in the heart of an emerging transportation and distribution hub and boasts a repair shop that is three times larger than its previous Mississauga location. The expanded space includes 18 service bays and double the amount of technical and maintenance staff.

The Alberta location was moved to a larger, more centrally located facility at 5500 Dufferin Blvd. SE, Calgary, AB, increasing workshop capability and doubling the number of service bays from four to eight. The number of mechanical staff tripled with a second work shift added to speed up repair and maintenance times.

To be closer to Montreal, the Dorval location was moved to 1111 Boulevard Pitfield Saint-Laurent, Que. While the previous facility had no workshop, the new Pitfield location is home to three bays and a maintenance team of six.

“We are always working to better serve our customers and add to our service offerings, based on what they are telling us they need. These moves represent our commitment to future growth and success for both our customers and our team members across the country. There are no signs of slowing down as we are now looking to expand and bring more of our services to the East Coast,” explained Kloepfer.