Standard Chartered joins TradeLens blockchain platform

Singapore — Standard Chartered Bank became the first financial institution to join TradeLens, a blockchain-enabled digital container logistics platform, jointly developed by A.P. Moller-Maersk and IBM.

In joining TradeLens, Standard Chartered Bank will be able to instantly validate the authenticity of shipments using TradeLens’ extensive record of real-time data and document exchange amongst the network of entities involved in a shipment.

“As a critical link in the global supply chain ecosystem, Standard Chartered Bank plays a crucial role in supporting global trade transactions. Supply chains are continuing to become more international, drawing on many parties from around the world. Digital ecosystems have the potential to promote the sustainability agenda of many participants in international trade,” said Michael Spiegel, Global Head of Trade, Standard Chartered Bank.

“The trade ecosystem has complex processes, slow turnaround times, high paper-based manual documentation and limited connectivity between the various parties involved and it remains a major pain point in the centuries-old trade finance industry. The partnership with TradeLens equips Standard Chartered Bank with reliable real time information to validate and protect the integrity of transactions and thus deliver fast and safe service to our clients,” said Aarthi Fernandez, COO Trade, Singapore & South East Asia and Global Head of Trade Operations, Standard Chartered Bank.

According to TradeLens, the platform captures millions of supply chain events and tens of thousands documents per week, having processed information on over 15 million containers worldwide since its launch. TradeLens ecosystem consists of more than 150 members, including 100+ ports and terminals, 20+ ocean carriers and intermodal providers, and 10+ government authorities.

“The initiative with Standard Chartered Bank exemplifies how the global trade ecosystem can work together to advance trade digitisation efforts on both the physical and financial side. Working with all of the ecosystem partners, our goal is to accelerate the standardisation and automation of global trade,” said Todd Scott, VP of Global Trade Solutions, IBM.