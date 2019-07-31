Trade, jobs, economic value at Prince Rupert, B.C., port climbing

Prince Rupert, BC — An economic impact study for Prince Rupert’s port shows a 40 per cent increase in volume over two years resulting in another 1,000 jobs associated with moving cargo thorough northern British Columbia.

The study analysed numerous factors based on the 26.7 million tonnes shipped through the port and determined the number of jobs grew from 5,200 in 2016 to 6,200 two years later.

It says international trade cargo handled in 2018 at the port was valued at $50 billion and the business of transporting goods through that gateway created $1.5 billion worth of economic activity in the region.

Prince Rupert’s port on the northern B.C. coast is Canada’s third largest by value of trade and is currently upgrading to increase capacity at its container and bulk terminals.

The report says the value of trade, economic output, employment, wages and tax revenues for government have all increased significantly since the last study done in 2016.

Shaun Stevenson, CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, says in a news release that they’re proud of the economic benefits they’ve been able to cultivate with their partners over the last decade.

“As we look to the future, we are optimistic that we will collectively continue to deliver a globally competitive trade corridor for B.C. and Canadian exporters, and reap the economic benefits from it, given the Prince Rupert gateway’s strategic advantages and demonstrated track record.”