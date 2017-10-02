Total ground costs drop in July: Nulogx

TORONTO, ON — The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers went down 0.5% from June to July, according to results published by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI).

The base rate index, which excludes the impact of accessorial charges assessed by carriers, also decreased by 0.8% in July.

Average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers decreased this month. Fuel was 12.6% of base rates in July versus 13.0% in June.

“Total freight costs are less than 1% higher than a year ago,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “Similar to the previous month, in July, cross border LTL and domestic truckload costs increased while domestic LTL and cross border truckload saw a decrease.”