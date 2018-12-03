Toronto Transportation Club elects 2019 executive committee

Toronto, ON – The Toronto Transportation Club held its Annual General Meeting at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre where it elected its executive committe for 2019.

The executive committee for 2019 is:

Mike Fontaine – General Manager C.H. Robinson (Canada) LTD – will become the Past President, and remain on the executive committee.

James Mitton – Vice President National Accounts, Apps Transport Group – Elected to position of President

Cynthia Nagamatsu – VP Commercial Client Services, Hargraft Schofield LP – Elected to the position of 1 st Vice President.

Vice President. Barbara Leece – National Account Manager Domestic and Intermodal CP – Elected to the position of 2nd Vice President.

The AGM was followed by the Club’s annual dinner where The Toronto Transportation Club celebrated its 105th Year. The gala was attended by close to 1,400 industry professionals who helped to celebrate this wonderful evening. Over 40 transportation leaders joined 20 Past Presidents at the head table.

The board also announced that this year the club announced it will present three scholarship awards and will add a fourth award in 2019. Past President John Foss and Adriano Perusin, the club’s independent adjudicator announced the 2018 award winners.

CP and CN received the “Platinum Award of Distinction” for outstanding contribution and participation. Brenda Allen Principle of Davis Pier Consulting received the “John Foss” Volunteerism award and Event Producer Maggie Patten received a Special Recognition Award for outstanding contribution to the Club’s successful events.

The 2019 board of the Toronto Transportation Club includes the following industry leaders: