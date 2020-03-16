Toronto takes action to facilitate 24-hour retail deliveries

Toronto, ON — As part of the City of Toronto’s response to COVID-19 in support of businesses and the community, effective immediately and until further notice, all retail businesses are exempt from the City of Toronto Noise Bylaw to facilitate after-hour deliveries.

The City’s Noise Bylaw includes the ability to provide an exemption in response to extraordinary circumstances affecting the immediate health, safety or welfare of the community. This exemption will ensure retailers can receive deliveries 24 hours of a day, seven days a week to ensure essential goods remain in stock

City staff – in consultation with Mayor John Tory’s office – moved quickly to make this immediate change after it was raised by the Retail Council of Canada as a way to allow additional deliveries for retailers.

“We are taking this action to help Toronto businesses get deliveries and continue to stock their shelves with essential goods for our residents,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory. “By exempting retail businesses from the City’s noise bylaw right now, we will ensure that retailers can receive deliveries 24 hours of a day, seven days a week. This action is part of the City’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and my focus on protecting the people of Toronto, including our most vulnerable residents, and helping businesses.”

Added Retail Council of Canada president and CEO Diane J. Brisebois: “To assist in getting goods to market in a more expeditious manner, we applaud the City of Toronto for temporarily lifting time-of-day restrictions on roadways and deliveries for our retailers. As all levels of government work to protect the health of every citizen, we pledge to continue to play a strong supporting role in ensuring access to goods, when and where they are needed.”