Top Fleet Employers program honours 52 industry workplaces

Ottawa, ON — Fifty-two of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking and logistics industry have earned honours through the 5th annual Top Fleet Employers program, Trucking HR Canada has announced.

All applicants were rated on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices. Additionally, those who have been recognized in the program for 5 years in a row are honoured with a Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.

“These 52 fleets demonstrate a commitment to strong human resources approaches. We commend them for their leadership in showcasing the trucking and logistics industry as a great place to work” says Angela Splinter, chief executive officer. “Now in our fifth year, we are especially proud to honour those achieving the Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.”

Top Fleet Employers selection criteria, which has been validated by trucking industry experts, is reviewed annually to ensure an accurate reflection of human resources issues, trends, and today’s working environments. A team of human resources professionals oversee the assessment process.

Trucking HR Canada will proudly honour, celebrate and recognize the 2018 Top Fleet Employers at its annual Gala Awards Dinner on October 11, 2018 in Toronto.

The 2018 honours are awarded to the following (listed by number of years in the program):

5 years – Top Fleet Employers of Distinction:

Bison Transport (MB)

Erb Transport (ON)

Home Hardware Stores Limited (ON)

Kindersley Transport Ltd. (SK)

Kriska Holdings Ltd. (ON)

Logikor (ON)

SLH Transport (ON)

Transpro Freight Systems (ON)

4 years:

Challenger Motor Freight (ON) — Geoff Topping, VP, Human Resources says,“[The award] is a confirmation that our commitment to putting our people first is significant and that it only continues to grow as we boldly take Challenger, as a first class employer, into the future. Ultimately this recognition belongs to all our employees as each one plays a key part in our journey to be leaders in this exciting and ever changing industry.”

Edge Transportation Services (SK)

J.G. Drapeau (ON)

Liberty Linehaul (ON)

Linamar Transportation (ON)

Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

Triton Transport (BC)

3 years:

Arnold Bros. Transport (MB)

Brian Kurtz Trucking (ON)

Canaan Shipping (BC)

Canada Cartage (ON)

Joseph Haulage Canada (ON)

Midland Transport (NB)

Olymel– Transport Transbo (QC)

Q-Line Trucking (SK)

Rosedale Transport (ON)

Rosenau Transport (AB)

Steed Standard Transport (ON)

Sutco Transportation Specialists (BC)

Tandet (ON)

Trailer Wizards (ON)

Westcan Bulk Transport (AB)

2 years:

Carmen Transportation (ON)

Groupe Guilbault (QC)

Harv Wilkening Transport (SK)

JD Smith Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

Munden Ventures (BC)

National Shunt Services (ON)

ONE for Freight (ON)

Onfreight Logistics (ON)

Payne Transportation (MB)

STG Fleet Services (SK)

Woodcock Brothers Transportation Group (ON)

XTL Transport (QC)

This year we welcome:

Arrow Transportation Systems (BC)

Bandstra Transportation Systems (BC)

Beyond Transportation (ON)

Caron Transportation Systems (AB)

Clarke Road Transport (NS)

Coastal Pacific Xpress (BC)

Fast Lane Freight Systems (MB)

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. (ON)

Polaris Transport Carriers (ON)

RST and Sunbury Transport (NB) — “This is a team achievement and a tremendous honour for the team at RST and Sunbury Transport,” said Andrew Fisher, General Manager. “Our drivers, our owner operators, our dedicated staff are the lifeblood of our company and we appreciate their commitment to safety and service to our customers.”