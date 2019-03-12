Top 100 women in Canadian supply chain

Toronto, ON – To celebrate its 100th anniversary and honour outstanding women in the profession, the Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) today launches its first-ever list of the 100 Influential Women in Canadian Supply Chain and its first-ever list of Women to Watch in Canadian Supply Chain.

The 100 Influential Women in Canadian Supply Chain list is a diverse and powerful group that includes C-Suite executives and corporate leaders, academics, professional service leaders, and other experts and influencers within Canada’s supply chain sector. Every day, these dedicated professionals are making a difference to sustainability, efficiency and profitability. Women in supply chain work in fast-moving environments where disruptive technologies, consumer demands and geo-political issues inform their decisions and impact the strategic, operational and financial success of their organizations.

Emily Atkins, the editor of Inside Logistics magazine, is one of the women chosen for the honour by the association. “It’s a great distinction to be chosen by SCMA for this recognition,” Atkins said.

“After more than 20 years reporting on the trends and people in this industry, I can easily see why we need to highlight the achievements of women working in supply chain in Canada. We are a bold and powerful group, and I am proud to stand along side so many great women in this business.”

“Individually, each of these women plays a critical role in driving value for their organizations, and, collectively, these 100 leaders are truly driving the Canadian economy,” said Christian Buhagiar, president and CEO, SCMA.

“We are delighted to honour the career achievements of these 100 Influential Women in Canadian Supply Chain by conferring upon them the Supply Chain Management Professional (SCMP) designation, Canada’s most sought-after professional designation in supply chain.”

The Women to Watch in Canadian Supply Chain list recognizes additional supply chain professionals who are stepping up within the community. These women have also positioned themselves as leaders in the profession and are poised to continue growing their impact on their organizations and on the profession itself.

“With both our ‘100 Influential Women in Canadian Supply Chain’ and the ‘Women to Watch in Canadian Supply Chain’, the SCMA aspires to promote awareness of supply chain careers, encourage women to join the sector, and build the capacity of Canada’s supply chain economy,” said Buhagiar.

The women on both the 100 Influential Women in Canadian Supply Chain list and the Women to Watch in Canadian Supply Chain list will receive a one-year membership in SCMA and benefit from belonging to and engaging with Canada’s largest community of supply chain professionals.

The SCMA will honour these outstanding women at a special breakfast event in Montreal on Friday May 31st as part of its 100th anniversary National Conference and Gala. Details at http://conference.scma.com/.