TMW Systems appoints Jay Delaney Senior Director, Product Management

Cleveland, OH — Jay Delaney, an accomplished product management executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the North American transportation and logistics industry, has joined TMW Systems as senior director of product management. Delaney’s primary area of responsibility will be the TMW.Suite transportation management software (TMS) platform, where he will direct product strategy and lead the company’s Product Advisory Council (PAC).

Delaney comes to TMW from Hub Group, Oak Brook., Ill., where as director of application development he assisted in the selection, integration and development of trucking management software, mobile applications and other solutions. He began his career in 1988 as a technology support supervisor for United Parcel Service in Atlanta. He served that company over the next 13 years in multiple roles of increasing responsibility, including director of IT development. Delaney subsequently held leadership positions with Cendian, DHL and Schneider National.

“With his proven expertise in designing, implementing and managing industry-leading solutions, Jay will be an invaluable asset to TMW and the thousands of businesses that rely on our TMS products,” said Ray West, senior vice president and general manager, TMW. “He will play a key role in expanding the product roadmap for the TMW.Suite platform and oversee a variety of strategic initiatives focused on helping carriers, third-party logistics providers and brokers leverage our technology for clear and sustained competitive advantage.”

Delaney earned bachelor of science degrees in computer science and mathematics from Loyola University in Baltimore. He will relocate from Batavia, Ill., to TMW’s headquarters near Cleveland.