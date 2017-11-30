Titanium reserves five Tesla trucks

Bolton, ON – Titanium Transportation Group Inc. announced that the Company has reserved five all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semis. Production of these trucks is expected to begin in 2019.

“Tesla trucks complement Titanium’s commitment to safety and innovation and will enhance our efforts towards reducing our carbon footprint,” said Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium. “We expect this investment will allow for significant net operating and maintenance savings for our local fleet and will result in fewer accidents and breakdowns.”

Tesla has reported their trucks can operate for 500 miles on one charge, take only 30 minutes to recharge and will have regenerative breaking. Tesla has also guaranteed zero breakdowns for 1,000,000 miles and estimated a 20% reduction in costs when compared to diesel trucks. Tesla has stated that this will be the safest truck ever to be manufactured.