Titanium expands M&A team, adds Left Lane

Bolton, ON —Titanium Transportation Group Inc. announced it has expanded its M&A team by engaging Left Lane Associates, a transportation mergers and acquisition advisory firm founded by Mike McCarron. Left Lane will enhance Titanium’s acquisition growth strategy with uniquely tailored marketing strategies and in depth transportation sector expertise.

Left Lane was founded by Mike McCarron who has over 35 years of experience in the transportation industry, including 20 years of service on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Ontario Trucking Association. Mike co-founded MSM Transportation, which was sold to Wheels Group in 2012, and is an award-winning writer for Newcom Media’s Today’s Trucking.

“We are excited to have Left Lane and Mike McCarron join our team of M&A specialists as we continue to actively seek out established businesses that offer strategic long-term growth,” said Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium. “As the transportation industry consolidates and transforms through technology, our goal is to be the buyer of choice in the cross-border truck-load market. We are confident that Left Lane will further augment our acquisition growth prospects with new opportunities, given their team’s thorough understanding of a seller’s unique value proposition as well as Titanium’s strategic acquisition criteria.”

McCarron, president of Left Lane added, “We look forward to working alongside the Titanium team and introducing them to our extensive network of Canadian transportation leaders. With a proven business model that has resulted in many successful transactions, we look forward to being part of Titanium’s dynamic growth story.”