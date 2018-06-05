Titanium  announces second wave of driver pay increases

Bolton, ON — Titanium Trucking Services Inc announced it has approved a second round of pay increases for its cross-border company drivers.

The following wage increases have recently been approved:

Flatbed mileage: 60 cents/mile

Flatbed hourly: $28/hr

Van mileage: 56 cents/mile

Van hourly: $25/hr

Effective January 1, 2018, Titanium had also increased van owner operator rates to 70% of revenue and flatbed owner operator rates to 75% of revenue. Currently the Company is one of the best paying carriers in the industry.

“We recognize that our drivers are the backbone of our Company,” said Marilyn Daniel, COO of Titanium Transportation Group and VP of Titanium Trucking Services. “We are able to deliver excellent customer service as a result of our reliable, efficient and well qualified driver group. We are able to attract and retain the best drivers because of our professional culture of equity and respect.”

As part of its existing compensation package, Titanium offers a bonus plan for safety and maintenance performance objectives and is the only Canadian trucking company that offers a share purchase plan for all of its drivers.