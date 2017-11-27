Titanium announces driver pay increase

Bolton, ON – Titanium Trucking Services Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”), a leading provider of transportation services throughout North America, is pleased to announce the Company has approved a substantial pay raise for its drivers. Effective January 1, 2018, Titanium will be increasing owner operator rates by 5% of revenue and company driver pay by up to $0.06 per mile. The increase is an integral part of Titanium’s ability to achieve its growth plan for 2018.

“We anticipate a significant increase in customer demand next year and we want to make sure we have the drivers to take advantage of the disruption that we expect is coming to the industry,” said Marilyn Daniel, VP of Titanium Trucking Services.

Ms. Daniel continued, “We are able to deliver excellent customer service as a result of our reliable and safe driver group. We recognize that our drivers are the backbone of our Company and 2018 will be about who can attract and retain the best drivers.”

As part of its existing compensation package, Titanium offers a bonus plan for safety and maintenance performance objectives and is the only Canadian trucking company that offers a share purchase plan for all of its drivers.