TIACA’s biennial ACF will have a new permanent home

Miami, FL — Miami will be the permanent home for the Air Cargo Forum (ACF) under a newly formalised partnership between The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) and Messe München.

The 2020 show will be the first to be organised and run by Germany based Messe München, and will become part of its network of international events.

“We have won an international leading trade fair partner with Messe München,” said Steven Polmans, Vice Chairman of TIACA and Director Cargo and Logistics at Brussels Airport Company.

“Together with the content expertise of TIACA, we are creating a basis for strong development in the future for the Air Cargo Forum Miami.”

Messe München’s network currently includes air freight events in Munich, Germany, Shanghai, China, Mumbai, India, Johannesburg, South Africa and Istanbul, Turkey.

“It is a special honour for us to be able to further develop the ACF with TIACA,” said Gerhard Gerritzen, member of the Management Board of Messe München.

“By choosing Miami, we see the right location to reach the Americas.

“We can now integrate the ACF into our international network and thus further expand the exhibition.

“TIACA will determine the content and the conference through its thematic focus.

“In other words, a perfect combination that brings the best value for exhibitors and visitors.”

TIACA’s ACF brings together air cargo decision makers from across the globe to network and learn from the experts.

The Air Cargo Forum will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Centre November 10-12, 2020.

TIACA also produces a biennial event, the Executive Summit (ES), which this year takes place in Budapest, Hungary on November 19th-21st.