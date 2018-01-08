TIACA strengthens presence in key Latin American markets

Miami, FL — TIACA has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with key Latin American organizations and has appointed a sales agent to further grow its presence in the region.

The MoUs are with Buenos Aires, Argentina-based Americas Alliance (AA), Bogotá, Colombia-headquartered Federation of National Associations of Cargo Agents and International Logistical Operators of Latin America and the Caribbean (ALACAT), and Santiago, Chile-based logistics provider AGUNSA.

AGUNSA has also been appointed as TIACA’s sales agent for Latin America, to encourage companies in the region to attend and exhibit at TIACA’s events and to grow membership.

“We are continuing our efforts to expand the geography of TIACA membership and connections, and these three MoUs are in line with our current policy of globalization and regional partnerships,” said Vladimir Zubkov, TIACA Secretary General.

TIACA has pledged to work with the three organizations on new air cargo events, training, and to promote industry best practice across Latin America.

“TIACA is the premier platform that brings the international logistics community together on all levels,” said Eric Hartmann, Vice President, AGUNSA.

“We at AGUNSA are proud to be working with TIACA expanding its presence in Latin America.

“Our objective is to bring South America closer to the world as we look to support the success of this year’s Air Cargo Forum in Toronto.”

“Latin America is an important growing region where up till now TIACA did not have that much exposure,” said Sebastiaan Scholte, TIACA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jan de Rijk Logistics.

“With the partnership with these three highly regarded organizations we are expanding our presence in Latin America.”

TIACA recently signed an MoU with the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) as part of its global expansion drive.