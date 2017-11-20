TIACA signs MoU to work on improving the air cargo sector in Africa

Kigali, Rwanda, — TIACA and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work closely on issues affecting air cargo, from security to digitization.

The MoU, signed at the 49th AFRAA Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Kigali, Rwanda last week, means TIACA will collaborate with AFRAA’s 40 members from across the aviation sector, to support the rapidly developing air cargo sector in Africa.

“This is a landmark agreement that allows TIACA to offer its expertise to the much larger group of airlines in Africa,” said Vladimir Zubkov, Secretary General, TIACA.

“TIACA stands to benefit from better connection with the continent, which is the fastest developing in air cargo movement.

“We are happy to offer assistance from TIACA in structuring the air cargo part of the future AFRAA agenda.”

As part of the agreement, the two Associations will work to improve air cargo safety and security, as well as champion industry’s adoption of digitization, and offer new training initiatives.

Other areas of cooperation include advocating for improved market access across the continent, the modernization of air cargo facilities and services, and promoting environmental best practice, as well as working together on future events.

The MoU comes after Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nairobi, Kenya-headquartered Astral Aviation Ltd, as well as Vice Chairman of the AFRAA Cargo Task Force, recently joined the TIACA Board.

“As a member of AFRAA and TIACA, I am delighted with the signing of the MoU which is a major step in recognizing the importance of the African Aviation sector,” said Ghadia.

“The MoU will benefit not only the members of both associations but will bring immense value in terms of networking, training, and knowledge.”

The memorandum was signed by Zubkov and Dr Elijah Chingosho, Secretary General, AFRAA, with Gadhia and AFRAA Secretary General Designee Abderahmane Berthé also present.

“It is indeed important that the oft-neglected cargo sector receives the attention it deserves at AFRAA forums and conferences,” said Dr Chingosho.

“Indeed, our Association with TIACA, of which Vladimir has played a large role, will significantly help our airlines in developing their cargo sector.

“AFRAA appreciates TIACA’s attendance at our AGA, participating in panel discussions and raising critical cargo and other issues, as well as our two organizations signing the MoU.”