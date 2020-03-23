TIACA calls for recognition of air cargo industry during COVID-19 crisis

Miami, FL – The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has called for the air cargo industry’s voice to be heard fully by regulators and governments across the globe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We support IATA’s appeal to have air cargo recognised as vital in the fight against COVID-19 and for action to be taken – in particular, removing all travel restrictions on air cargo operations and taking all necessary measures to allow air cargo to continue to circulate around the world,” said TIACA chairman, Steven Polmans.

As a result, TIACA has joined the ‘ICAO Technical Group on joint actions related to COVID-19’ – other members include the World Health Organisation (WHO), IATA, Airports Council International (ACI) and the Global Express Association (GEA).

“TIACA sees its role in the ICAO Technical Group as using ICAO’s mechanism to reach out to governments and remind them that air cargo is a significant contributor to the global economy and international trade, and that it plays a very important role in preventing and battling the disastrous effect of coronavirus,” said TIACA’s secretary general Vladimir Zubkov.

In the current crisis, TIACA has highlighted that air freight is essential for the transport of food, basic necessities and health-related products – essentially, everything necessary for people to survive. Additionally, the global economy needs air freight to continue to supply businesses and factories.

In addition to recognising its vitality, the way the industry operates must be clearly understood. In this crisis situation, multiple financial issues are emerging: