TIACA backs aviation security and dangerous goods training

Miami, FL — TIACA has thrown its weight behind an extensive training program for air cargo professionals, focused on the transport of dangerous goods and aviation security, after being appointed as a non-exclusive agent by aviation consultancy TSA Group.

As part of the partnership, TIACA will also work with UK-based TSA Group on the development of several new courses aimed at providing participants with a complete overview of the aviation industry.

The courses to be developed in the coming months include topics such as “Air Transportation – A Manager’s Perspective” and “Aviation Management”, and will provide insight on issues ranging from the history of aviation, to airline management and the international sector.

“Training is pivotal to the future success of our industry, and as the only Association to represent every segment of the air cargo supply chain, we are in a unique position to support and encourage this,” said Vladimir Zubkov, Secretary General, TIACA.

“Our partnership with TSA Group will complement the well-established courses structured and run by the Strategic Aviation Solutions International (SASI) and provide for a combination of different methods of training, thus offering TIACA members a comprehensive and modern training environment.”

TSA Group’s courses, which are certified by the UK Department for Transport, are available both in classroom and online and involve a wide range of topics such as general security awareness, air cargo security, lithium battery transport, and advanced screening regimes.

TIACA will also be working with the consultancy group on courses exploring “soft skills” such as communication, instructional techniques, and supervisory skills, as well as Health and Safety training.

Members of TIACA will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount on all TSA Group courses.

“TSA Group’s partnership with TIACA will enable our training programs reach to a wider audience facilitating great quality and effective training,” said Patricia Setrakian, Managing Director, TSA Group.

“Well trained staff apply better efficiencies to the operation whilst maintaining compliance at the highest level. This is of considerable value, especially in our industry.”

TIACA also runs the Air Cargo Supply Chain Internship, which is aimed at developing new skills for young air cargo leaders as well as increasing collaboration across the airfreight chain.

In addition, the Association manages a Professional Development Workshop Program, designed by SASI, which gives participants an appreciation of the entire air cargo supply chain.

TIACA’s 2018 Air Cargo Forum in Toronto, which takes place from 16 to 18 October, will feature a panel exploring the importance of training in the airfreight industry.